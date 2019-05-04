Jimmie L. "Jim" Sweet



Jim Sweet, 70, of Lambertville, MI went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born in Toledo, OH on October 17, 1948 to Vernon and Jean Sweet.



The legacy he left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 29 years, Catherine Sweet; his beautiful mother, Jean Sweet; his sister, Bonnie (Terry) Smith; his 3 brothers, Michael Sweet, David (Trish) Sweet, and Ronald Sweet; his 4 daughters, Corina (Nathaniel) Trotter, Amanda Sweet, Veronique "Verna" Sweet, and Vanessa (Robert) Okasinski; his 3 step-daughters, Christine (Bradley) Boston, Jill (William) Sieler, and Sarah LaFontaine; 20 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



Outside of his family, which was most important to Jim, he enjoyed golf, horseshoes, a good game of chess, playing cards with his parents and siblings, and a nice homegrown tomato and mayo sandwich. He especially took an interest in watching PBS's Antiques Roadshow and collecting and researching art. The man behind the legacy was a mild, honest, generous, hard-working and loving man, who will truly be missed.



At Jim's request, all visitation and services were privately held for his family. Interment took place in Toledo Memorial Park.



To leave a special message for Jim's family, please visit



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on May 4, 2019