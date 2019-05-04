Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Sweet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie L. "Jim" Sweet


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Jimmie L. "Jim" Sweet Obituary
Jimmie L. "Jim" Sweet

Jim Sweet, 70, of Lambertville, MI went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born in Toledo, OH on October 17, 1948 to Vernon and Jean Sweet.

The legacy he left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 29 years, Catherine Sweet; his beautiful mother, Jean Sweet; his sister, Bonnie (Terry) Smith; his 3 brothers, Michael Sweet, David (Trish) Sweet, and Ronald Sweet; his 4 daughters, Corina (Nathaniel) Trotter, Amanda Sweet, Veronique "Verna" Sweet, and Vanessa (Robert) Okasinski; his 3 step-daughters, Christine (Bradley) Boston, Jill (William) Sieler, and Sarah LaFontaine; 20 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Outside of his family, which was most important to Jim, he enjoyed golf, horseshoes, a good game of chess, playing cards with his parents and siblings, and a nice homegrown tomato and mayo sandwich. He especially took an interest in watching PBS's Antiques Roadshow and collecting and researching art. The man behind the legacy was a mild, honest, generous, hard-working and loving man, who will truly be missed.

At Jim's request, all visitation and services were privately held for his family. Interment took place in Toledo Memorial Park.

To leave a special message for Jim's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now