C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Jimmie Lee "Jimmie Jack" Williams Sr.

Jimmie Lee "Jimmie Jack" Williams Sr. Obituary
MR. JIMMIE "JIMMIE JACK" LEE WILLIAMS, SR.

Mr. Williams, Sr., 60, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital. He is survived by wife, Daphne A. Williams; 6 sons; 3 daughters; 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Funeral Services will be 11 am Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. Reverend J. L. Jordan, Pastor.

Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019
