MR. JIMMIE "JIMMIE JACK" LEE WILLIAMS, SR.
Mr. Williams, Sr., 60, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital. He is survived by wife, Daphne A. Williams; 6 sons; 3 daughters; 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Funeral Services will be 11 am Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. Reverend J. L. Jordan, Pastor.
Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019