Jimmy Clyde Howard Jr.
Jimmy Clyde Howard Jr., 58, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at St. Anne's Hospital. He was born July 5, 1962 in Knoxville, TN, to Jimmy C. and Melba (Lynch) Howard Sr. He was a long time member of Olivet Lutheran Church in Sylvania.
Jimmy did an apprenticeship to become a Building Trades Journeyman and worked as a pipefitter out of Local 671, along with receiving two Associate Degrees from Davis Business College. He was a very proud and loving father of three girls, enjoyed gardening, displaying and running his model trains, and was an avid reader with over 1,000 books in his collection.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughters, Christina and Samantha Howard; Maria (Andrew) Holland; sister, Linda (Joe) Paradyze; feline pet, Sherbert.
Jimmy's parents preceded him in death.
A private Memorial Service will be held at Olivet Lutheran Church, 5840 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH, at a later date. Interment at Olivet Garden of Peace.
Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider the American Heart or Diabetes Association
