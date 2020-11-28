1/1
Jimmy W. Brown
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy W. Brown

Jimmy W. Brown, age 80 of Toledo, passed away November 25, 2020 in Flower Hospital after a battle with Covid 19. Jimmy was born December 30, 1939 in S. Albany, Kentucky. A graduate of Burnham High School, Jimmy married the love of his life Constance Mae Hoover on May 23, 1959. He was a strong- willed loving man who had a passion for harness racing. For many years, he owned horses that raced at Raceway Park. Crippled by Polio he never let it stop him. He worked as a Purchasing Agent for V.E Peterson Company until his retirement. Jimmy was always self-reliant and the backbone of the family.

Surviving are his loving wife Connie of 61 years; children, Douglas Brown and Karen Jacobiak; grandchildren, William (Alex) Brown, Brittney Frelin, Danielle (Jackson) Jacobiak and Shane (Erika) Brown and 6 wonderful great grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Virginia Theilan and nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Lela Brown.

Jimmy's Life Celebration will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, OH. Funeral services will begin Monday, November 30th, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Swanton Cemetery.

Those wishing to attend Jimmy's funeral remotely, may do so by logging onto: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/12332881 Monday November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST. The service will be available for viewing for 90 days.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Much appreciation to the Nursing Staff of the 4th and 1st floors and the Pulmonary Team of Flower Hospital. You are all truly angels and we can't thank you enough for the excellent care of our father.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Interment
Swanton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urbanski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved