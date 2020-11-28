Jimmy W. Brown
Jimmy W. Brown, age 80 of Toledo, passed away November 25, 2020 in Flower Hospital after a battle with Covid 19. Jimmy was born December 30, 1939 in S. Albany, Kentucky. A graduate of Burnham High School, Jimmy married the love of his life Constance Mae Hoover on May 23, 1959. He was a strong- willed loving man who had a passion for harness racing. For many years, he owned horses that raced at Raceway Park. Crippled by Polio he never let it stop him. He worked as a Purchasing Agent for V.E Peterson Company until his retirement. Jimmy was always self-reliant and the backbone of the family.
Surviving are his loving wife Connie of 61 years; children, Douglas Brown and Karen Jacobiak; grandchildren, William (Alex) Brown, Brittney Frelin, Danielle (Jackson) Jacobiak and Shane (Erika) Brown and 6 wonderful great grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Virginia Theilan and nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Lela Brown.
Jimmy's Life Celebration will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, OH. Funeral services will begin Monday, November 30th, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Swanton Cemetery.
Those wishing to attend Jimmy's funeral remotely, may do so by logging onto: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/12332881
Monday November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST. The service will be available for viewing for 90 days.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Much appreciation to the Nursing Staff of the 4th and 1st floors and the Pulmonary Team of Flower Hospital. You are all truly angels and we can't thank you enough for the excellent care of our father.www.urbanskifuneralhome.com