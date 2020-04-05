|
Jo Ann Cordell
09/17/1936 - 04/03/2020
Jo Ann (nee Tinney) Cordell, age 83, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on April 3, 2020, at Heartland of Perrysburg. She was born on September 17, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, to William and Betty (Ellerman) Tinney. Jo Ann graduated from Perrysburg High School and worked for the family business, The Lime City Market. For 12 years she loved working with the babies at Kindercare and was longtime member at the Lutheran Church of the Master in Perrysburg. Jo Ann loved riding her bike, walking, swimming and especially loved her family.
Jo Ann is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Zane; sons, Bob (Diane) and Tim (Dianne); grandchildren, Lee (Lee) Cordell, Tyler (Lauren Button), Melissa (Ryan) Mecum, and Ryan (Sarah) McWhorter; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Kathy) Tinney, Tom Tinney and Mike (Maggie) Tinney. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Betty Tinney; and sister, Vicki Keller.
Due to the health pandemic services at this time will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the Lutheran Church of the Master. Interment will take place in New Belleville Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lutheran Church of the Master or the . The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020