Jo Ann Enger Arthur
Jo Ann Enger Arthur passed from this life into the outstretched arms of the Almighty Creator on August 1st in Sylvania, Ohio. Jo was a believer and did not fear death.
Jo was born in Mount Healthy, Ohio in 1929, the daughter of Soula "Pete" Kelly and Ward R. A. Enger, and sister of Ralph. Jo loved growing up in Mt. Healthy, where her father and grandfather owned the Enger Hardware Store. Her heart also belonged in the hills of eastern Kentucky, home to her mother's family. Jo adored sharing wonderful memories of the family farm, her grandmother and her beloved Aunt Beulah.
In 1947, Jo enrolled at Bowling Green State University, but love intervened. She met and married a returning Navy veteran, Earl Printy Arthur in 1949. Printy and Jo were blessed with five wonderful children, Michael, Jennifer, David, Matthew and Laura. Printy and Jo shared 70 years of love and precious memories. They worked and raised their family in Port Clinton and Perrysburg, OH, Tampa, FL and Raleigh, NC, and retired to Perrysburg in 1992. There they joined the First United Methodist Church.
While living in Tampa, Jo decided something was left undone, her college education. Jo took the academic world by storm. She earned a Bachelors of Arts degree in International Studies graduating with honors in 1985 from the University of South Florida.
After enrolling in a summer program at Cambridge University, Jo explored England and returned having made lifelong friends. She and Printy would be drawn back numerous times to the British Isles and her beloved Yorkshire, hiking through the Moors and along Hadrian's wall. They traveled to all 50 States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Hong Kong. But Jo was not satisfied just with travel. Her curiosity also lead her to study yoga, judo and fencing.
Jo is remembered by all for her sweet gentleness and loving spirit. She affected everyone she met in a positive way and truly reflected the heart of God. Jo strived to live the words of Winston Churchill: "Never, Ever Give Up." All will miss her terribly.
Jo is survived by her husband, Printy; their five children, Michael (Laurie), Jennifer Meyer (Ron), David (Patricia), Matthew and Laura Stewart (Carl); twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grand children, and a wonderful extended family.
Friends are welcome to join the family for a Celebration of Jo's life at Perrysburg First United Methodist Church, 200 West 2nd St. Perrysburg, OH, on Saturday, August 31. A gathering will begin at 10:15am, the Celebration of Life at 11am, followed by lunch. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to honor Jo, please keep in mind two organizations dear to her heart: Canines For Christ Ministry, Lutz, FL. and Cherry Street Mission Ministries, Toledo.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019