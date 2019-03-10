Jo Ann (Almanza) Kornrumpf



Jo Ann (Almanza) Kornrumpf, age 63, formerly of Maumee, OH passed away March 2, 2019. Jo Ann was born in San Antonio, TX in 1955. Jo Ann was a graduate of Maumee High School in 1973.



She married and had 3 children and lived in Sylvania, OH for more than 25 years. In her later years she remarried to Fred Kornrumpf. Fred and Jo Ann were high school friends that rekindled in 2008. They recently married on July 1, 2017. Jo Ann excelled at helping others & was an extraordinary mother and friend. She found her biggest success as a grandmother to 9 grandchildren. She was a proud member of the women's auxiliary Riverview Yacht Club.



Jo Ann was diagnosed with colon cancer and fought a long hard battle for 6 years. She passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. She is preceeded in death by her parents Joseph & Celia Almanza, sister Diane Hackney; foster parents Neal & Mariam Chandler, foster brothers Neal and Tim Chandler.



She is survived by her husband of 2 years, Fred Kornrumpf; daughters, Emily (Vanderzwart) Wares; husband Sam, 2 grandsons Leo & Ellis; daughter, Lia (Vanderzwart) Ryan; husband Matthew Ryan, 2 granddaughters Rosemary & Alyson, son, Neal Vanderzwart; wife Erin Vanderzwart, 2 granddaughters Madeline and Abigail. Step-son Ronald Kornrumpf; wife Helena, 3 grandsons Lucas, Jonathan, & Thomas. Foster Sister Lynn Chandler, husband Ric Bacus. Siblings Rachel (Almanza) Martinez, husband David; Elizabeth (Almanza) Kapela, husband Jim; Christine (Almanza) Parra, husband Victor; Jerry Almanza, wife Elvira; Sally (Almanza) Segarra, husband Richard; Olga (Almanza) Alvarado, husband Catrino; Ruben Almanza, wife Becky; and numerous nieces, nephews & friends.



Celebration of Life will be held at Riverview Yacht Club summer 2019. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to her favorite Toledo non-profit The Victory Center (online donation at http://thevictorycenter.org/donate/ ) or Hospice of Northwest Ohio; https://www.hospicenwo.org



Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019