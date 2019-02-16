Jo Ann L. Cassidy



Jo Ann L. Cassidy, age 80, of Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Oregon Care Center. She was born May 10, 1938 to Mae Davis in Crafton, Pennsylvania. Jo Ann retired from Toledo Public Schools as a Paraprofessional after 13 years. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter #197 for over 20 years and also the VFW Post #2898. Jo Ann was an avid dog lover. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jo Ann will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Daniel Cassidy; and 10 siblings. Jo Ann is survived by her loving children, Edward (Angie) Cassidy and Katie Cassidy; grandchildren, Nathan, Cheney, Alyssa, and Alexia; great-grandchildren, Delaney and DJ; and many other family members and dear friends.



The family will receive guests on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with Funeral Services beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Heartland Hospice and Home Healthcare.



To leave a special message for Jo Ann's family, please visit:



www.NewcomerToledo.com





