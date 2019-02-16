Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Jo Ann L. Cassidy


Jo Ann L. Cassidy Obituary
Jo Ann L. Cassidy

Jo Ann L. Cassidy, age 80, of Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Oregon Care Center. She was born May 10, 1938 to Mae Davis in Crafton, Pennsylvania. Jo Ann retired from Toledo Public Schools as a Paraprofessional after 13 years. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter #197 for over 20 years and also the VFW Post #2898. Jo Ann was an avid dog lover. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jo Ann will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Daniel Cassidy; and 10 siblings. Jo Ann is survived by her loving children, Edward (Angie) Cassidy and Katie Cassidy; grandchildren, Nathan, Cheney, Alyssa, and Alexia; great-grandchildren, Delaney and DJ; and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with Funeral Services beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Heartland Hospice and Home Healthcare.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 16, 2019
