|
|
Jo Ann Pitzen
JO ANN PITZEN
January 7, 1932
–
September 2, 2019
Jo Ann Pitzen, age 87 of Berkey, Ohio formerly of Holland, OH passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy O. and Arny (McElveen) Miller, in addition to her loving husband of 55 years Uland J. Pitzen.
To cherish her memory she leaves behind her loving 6 children, 18 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and 3 brothers.
Friends may gather for a celebration of her life from 9:30 am to
1:00 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Hwy., Holland, OH (419)865-8879. Memorial contributions may be made in Jo Ann's name to the , 131 N. Wheeling St., #2, Toledo, Ohio 43605. Special memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.neville-funeral .com.
www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 5, 2019