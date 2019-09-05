Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Pitzen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Pitzen


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Pitzen Obituary
Jo Ann Pitzen

JO ANN PITZEN

January 7, 1932



September 2, 2019

Jo Ann Pitzen, age 87 of Berkey, Ohio formerly of Holland, OH passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy O. and Arny (McElveen) Miller, in addition to her loving husband of 55 years Uland J. Pitzen.

To cherish her memory she leaves behind her loving 6 children, 18 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and 3 brothers.

Friends may gather for a celebration of her life from 9:30 am to

1:00 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Hwy., Holland, OH (419)865-8879. Memorial contributions may be made in Jo Ann's name to the , 131 N. Wheeling St., #2, Toledo, Ohio 43605. Special memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.neville-funeral .com.

www.neville-funeral.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now