Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Jo Ann Schultz Obituary
Jo Ann Schultz

Jo Ann Schultz, 83, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 27, 1935, in Millbury, Ohio. Jo Ann was a bookkeeper at Spurgeon Chevrolet in Genoa, before marrying her husband Leonard and becoming a homemaker. She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, and before that, St. Louis Catholic Church in East Toledo, and Walbridge Senior Center. Jo Ann was very crafty and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and quilting. She was a bowler, enjoyed video slots, and conversing with good friends over lunch.

Jo Ann is survived by children, Lenny (Shannon) Schultz, Mary (Mike) Kutchenriter, Marty (Semra) Schultz; grandchildren, Eric Kutchenriter, Aaron Schultz, Jacob Schultz; brother, Ron (Marlene) Martin, brother-in-law, Chuck Malone, sister-in-law Joann Martin; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, August and Anna (Mang) Martin; husband, Leonard Schultz; sister Eileen Malone; brothers August Martin Jr., Don Martin.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019. Burial will follow at Clay Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands of St. Louis.





www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on May 1, 2019
