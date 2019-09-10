|
|
Jo Anne (Hiatt) Marckel
We have been blessed to have known and loved a beautiful soul. Jo Anne (Hiatt) Marckel passed away Saturday, September 7 at 4:15pm with her loving husband and all of her children and their spouses and some of her many grandchildren by her side. Jo Anne was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 15, 1935. She was 83 years old.
Jo Anne is survived by her soul-mate and devoted husband, Roger, as they shared 64 blessed years together; her loving children, Dennis (Lori) Marckel, Deb (Randy) Mangolt, Diane (Philip) Smith, David (Linda) Marckel, Donna (Dave) Garrett, and her grandchildren, Justin (Andrea) Marckel, Steven Lewandowski, Amy (Jeff) Parker, Abby (Joey) Johnson, Anna Davis, Molly (Zach) White, Nick Marckel, Zach Garrett, Matt Garrett and 11 great-grandchildren that kept her going. She was "GG" to Cohen, Elliana, Judah, Emerson, Caden, Devin, Vance, Kinsey, Corbin, Henry, and Tripp.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Russell Hiatt and all of her siblings; Pearl, Helen, Mary Lou, Russell ("Bud"), Jim, Alice, infant sister Eileen and infant grandson Gregory Garrett.
It has been said that if you can't get along with Jo Anne, you can't get along with anyone. Jo Anne never met a stranger. She made you feel like you were the only one in the room. This was her special gift. Jo Anne loved and was loved by all that met her.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to Hickory Valley Christian Church, , or Avalon Hospice (Chattanooga).
Celebration of Life will be held at Hickory Valley Christian Church, 6605 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga on Tuesday, September 10 at 7pm with visitation from 6pm-7pm. There will also be visitation at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with funeral services at 7pm. Interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park for the family will be Friday morning.
