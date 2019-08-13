Home

Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 668-6149
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church
North Baltimore, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church
North Baltimore, OH
Jo Lynn Shaffer


1948 - 2019
Jo Lynn Shaffer Obituary
Jo Lynn Shaffer

Jo Lynn Shaffer, 70, of Tiffin and formerly of North Baltimore, passed away at 2:34 a.m., Thursday August, 8, 2019 at the CRSI Home in Tiffin. She was born on August 19, 1948, in Findlay to the late Donald L. and Joanne V. (Foltz) Shaffer.

Jo Lynn is survived by her twin sisters, Jill Guy of North Baltimore and Jan (Rick) Stein of Custar; her nephews, Nick (Heather) Guy of Sarasota, FL, Joel (Alicia) Stein of Hickory, NC and Adam (Jody) Stein of Custar; great-nieces, Reese and Riley Guy and Abigail Stein; and a great-nephew, Tyler Stein.

Jo Lynn resided at CRSI and enjoyed spending time with her housemates, Aimee, Anne, Debbie, Kristin, and Lisa. She was a member of St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore. She received extraordinary care from the staff there who showered her with love and affection. Jo Lynn previously resided at the Northwest Ohio Developmental Center in Toledo.

Jo Lynn loved listening to music and singing. Although she was limited in her abilities, she taught us all about love, compassion, and acceptance.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 1 hour (10:00 - 11:00 a.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Ralph Mineo officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
