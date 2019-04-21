Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
3934 W. Laskey Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Gibbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan A. Gibbs


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan A. Gibbs Obituary
Joan A. Gibbs

Joan A. Gibbs, 88, of Lambertville, MI, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born July 30, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Walter and Lydia (Pioch) Splittgerber. A 1948, graduate from the former DeVilbiss High School, she married James "Bud" Gibbs on August 5, 1950. He preceded her death on September 13, 2014. She and her husband were co-owners and operator of Gibbs Apartment Coin Laundry in Toledo for 35 years. Prior, they owned Appliance Care. Joan was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Toledo, where she taught Sunday School and was active in the Altar Guild.

She is survived by her loving sons, Kevin (Elizabeth) Gibbs and James (Carol) Gibbs, Jr.; 3 grandchildren, Capt. Catherine Gibbs, Taylor and Dylan Gibbs. She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory; brother, Thomas Splittberger and sister, Joyce Walsh.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3934 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, OH 43623. Memorials may be made to the church. Arrangements by Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now