Joan A. Gibbs, 88, of Lambertville, MI, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born July 30, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Walter and Lydia (Pioch) Splittgerber. A 1948, graduate from the former DeVilbiss High School, she married James "Bud" Gibbs on August 5, 1950. He preceded her death on September 13, 2014. She and her husband were co-owners and operator of Gibbs Apartment Coin Laundry in Toledo for 35 years. Prior, they owned Appliance Care. Joan was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Toledo, where she taught Sunday School and was active in the Altar Guild.



She is survived by her loving sons, Kevin (Elizabeth) Gibbs and James (Carol) Gibbs, Jr.; 3 grandchildren, Capt. Catherine Gibbs, Taylor and Dylan Gibbs. She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory; brother, Thomas Splittberger and sister, Joyce Walsh.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3934 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, OH 43623. Memorials may be made to the church. Arrangements by Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home.



