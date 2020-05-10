Joan A. RoweJoan A Rowe, (aka Cookie Lady), age 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 6, 2020.She was passionate about her community work as a Block Watch Leader, attendee at Toledo City Council and her interactions with the Toledo Police Department. She would take cookies to City Council and the Police Department to show her appreciation for them. She enjoyed sitting on her front swing during the summer with friends.She is survived by her daughter, Debra Tovatt; sister, Velma Meyers; granddaughters, Kristie (Randy) Seiler, Dawn Fairrow, and Christina Tovatt; great grandchildren, Emily Anderson, Nathaniel Lafferty, Nolan Seiler, Joshua Lafferty, Kendra Penn and Joseph Bigelow; and 8 Great-Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rowe; parents; many siblings; and a great-great grandson.Funeral services are not being held due to recent global events. The family would like to thank David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home for their services. Please share condolences at