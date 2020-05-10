Joan A. Rowe
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan A. Rowe

Joan A Rowe, (aka Cookie Lady), age 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 6, 2020.

She was passionate about her community work as a Block Watch Leader, attendee at Toledo City Council and her interactions with the Toledo Police Department. She would take cookies to City Council and the Police Department to show her appreciation for them. She enjoyed sitting on her front swing during the summer with friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Tovatt; sister, Velma Meyers; granddaughters, Kristie (Randy) Seiler, Dawn Fairrow, and Christina Tovatt; great grandchildren, Emily Anderson, Nathaniel Lafferty, Nolan Seiler, Joshua Lafferty, Kendra Penn and Joseph Bigelow; and 8 Great-Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rowe; parents; many siblings; and a great-great grandson.

Funeral services are not being held due to recent global events. The family would like to thank David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home for their services. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved