Joan A. Schmitz
1940-09-14 - 2020-09-14
Joan A. Schmitz

Joan A. Schmitz, 79, of Ruth, Michigan, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020, at Courtney Manor Nursing Home under hospice care.

Joan was born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 18, 1940, to the late Harold and Pearl (Filo) Haberstich. She graduated from Libbey High School and earned her Master's in Education at the University of Toledo.

On August 3, 1963, she married Robert M. Schmitz in Toledo, Ohio. They were married for 53 years, he preceded her in death on April 23, 2017.

Joan worked and retired from Toledo Public Schools as an elementary teacher. Joan and Robert resided in Edgewater, Florida, for ten years before moving to Michigan. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. Joan enjoyed playing Bridge in card clubs and was in financial clubs. She also enjoyed cooking. Joan's favorite thing to do was to spend time with friends and family, especially her grandkids.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Patricia Schmitz (husband, Fabian Manitiu) of Clay, Michigan, Kristen Schmitz of Louisville, Kentucky and Amy Schmitz (husband, Jason Harris) of Ruth, Michigan; her grandchildren, Katherine Rock, Aiden Rock, Theron Harris, Aran Harris and Ian Harris. She is also survived by her sister, Lynne Symons of Petoskey, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Tom Symons.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reeb Funeral Home (5712 Main St., Sylvania, Ohio 43560) on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery in Sylvania, Ohio.

Memorials may be offered to be used at the family's discretion.

Funeral arrangements completed by MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe, Michigan.

Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
