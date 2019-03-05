Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
For more information about
Joan Szul
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Szul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Alice Szul


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Alice Szul Obituary
Joan Alice Szul

Joan A. (Neeley) Szul, age 84, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania. She was born on April 30, 1934 in Tiffin, Ohio to William Dwight and Mary Madaline (Walker) Neeley. Joan studied at The Ohio State University, graduated from Otterbein College, and went on to work as a children's physical therapist at Early Childhood Opportunity Center on Central Ave. She was an avid Ohio State fan and bowler, enjoyed gardening, and especially loved camping with her friends or traveling with her husband, Walter. She also loved being with her adopted family for every holiday, birthday party, and family get together, where they played many games of left, right, center.

Joan is survived by her step-sons, Mike (Linda) Szul and Greg (Laura) Szul; and her adopted family, neighbors, and care givers, Pat and Joe Mosqueda. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; brother, Bill Neeley; step-grandson, Connor; and step-daughter-in-law, Jill.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 in Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will be Thursday in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Melissa Steinecker presiding. Interment will follow in Fort Meigs Cemetery.

A special thank you to Dr. Garth Phibbs, his nurses, Whitney and Mary Ann, and the entire office staff, as well as, the Toledo Hospital outpatient Oncology and Infusion Center. They have all been God's special angels for the last two and a half years.

"Pinky", we will all miss your beautiful smile and your brightest blue eyes. "Go Bucks"! Thank you for your love and friendship while Joe and I were caring for you.

Memorial donations may be given to the Ovarian . Condolences can be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now