Joan Alice Szul



Joan A. (Neeley) Szul, age 84, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania. She was born on April 30, 1934 in Tiffin, Ohio to William Dwight and Mary Madaline (Walker) Neeley. Joan studied at The Ohio State University, graduated from Otterbein College, and went on to work as a children's physical therapist at Early Childhood Opportunity Center on Central Ave. She was an avid Ohio State fan and bowler, enjoyed gardening, and especially loved camping with her friends or traveling with her husband, Walter. She also loved being with her adopted family for every holiday, birthday party, and family get together, where they played many games of left, right, center.



Joan is survived by her step-sons, Mike (Linda) Szul and Greg (Laura) Szul; and her adopted family, neighbors, and care givers, Pat and Joe Mosqueda. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; brother, Bill Neeley; step-grandson, Connor; and step-daughter-in-law, Jill.



Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 in Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will be Thursday in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Melissa Steinecker presiding. Interment will follow in Fort Meigs Cemetery.



A special thank you to Dr. Garth Phibbs, his nurses, Whitney and Mary Ann, and the entire office staff, as well as, the Toledo Hospital outpatient Oncology and Infusion Center. They have all been God's special angels for the last two and a half years.



"Pinky", we will all miss your beautiful smile and your brightest blue eyes. "Go Bucks"! Thank you for your love and friendship while Joe and I were caring for you.



Memorial donations may be given to the Ovarian . Condolences can be shared with the family at



www.sujkowski.com



Published in The Blade from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019