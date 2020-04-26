Joan Artz 05/03/1936 - 04/20/2020 Joan Mae Artz, age 83, of Perrysburg, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Kingston of Sylvania. She was born May 3, 1936 in Tiffin to John and Alice (Krupp) Marsteller. She attended school at Troy-Luckey schools where she graduated with the class of 1954. Joan married the love of her life, Robert E. Artz on May 14, 1960. She was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg as well as the Rossford Eagles. Joan enjoyed golf and was always there if her children or grandchildren needed her. She is survived by her children, Mark (Tracy Baker) Artz and Kathi (Kamil) Saleh; grandchildren Paige Artz, Jordan Saleh, and Emalee Artz; brother Robert Marsteller; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joyce (Richard) Dauer; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Duane (Lynn) Artz. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Robert; parents and in-laws; sister-in-law, Cheryl Marsteller; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Evelyn and Kenneth Artz. Arrangements have been entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133). She was laid to rest at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery, Perrysburg. To share memories and condolences with Joan's family please visit our website: www.witzlershank.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.