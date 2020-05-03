Joan Kujawa Konczal Babkiewicz



After years of bravely battling rheumatoid arthritis, severe neck issues, and heart disease, Joan Babkiewicz, age 82, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Kingston of Perrysburg from Covid 19.



She was born to the late Daniel and Charlotte (Kujawa) Konczal on March 26, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio. She was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Parrish and graduated from Central Catholic in 1956.



Joan was a legal secretary for many years and later became the assistant to the President of Toledo Hospital, Bryan Rogers, as well as becoming the Director of Grants for the Toledo Museum of Art. Her passion was painting and she had many art shows in Virginia in the early 2000's. She was best known for her oil paintings and glass blowing. She enjoyed taking a chance in Vegas and a good novel.



She returned to Toledo to be with her expanding family. She is survived by her siblings, Daniel (Elaine) Konczal, Linda (Tom) Rerucha, Ruth (Terry) Fredrick, Carol (Bob) Connell; her children, Charlotte (Mike) Todd, Teri (Pete) Fields, Jimmy (Patti) Babkiewicz, Susan (Charles) Deiger, David Babkiewicz; grandchildren, Shane (Christina), Mathew (Laura), Michael (Annie), Katie (Greg), Samantha (Josh), Ellen (Marc), Ethan (Katie), Jessica, Margo, Leah; great grandchildren, Tristan, DJ, Caiden, Mia, Emily, Alexander, Braylen; many nieces and nephews, and her dear friend, Robin Hartzel. In addition to her parents; her former husband, Norb; her brother, Andy; twin brothers, Jimmie and Billie; and sister Judy, preceded her in death.



Joan will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. A private memorial and celebration of her life will be held at a future date due to the pandemic.



Our family has deep gratitude for the kindness and care provided for Joan while at Kingston, especially since we were unable to be with her. Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Cherry Street Mission.





