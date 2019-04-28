Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ the King Church,
4100 Harvest Lane,
Toledo, OH
Joan Bernadine Kovacs, age 84, of Toledo, passed away April 16, 2019 at Spring Meadows Nursing Home. Joan was born August 23, 1934 in Detroit, MI to Veronica Pakoca (1916-2005). Joan was employed by Mayfair Pools & Supply for more than 18 years before her retirement. Joan was a member of Christ the King Church, where she was active in the Choir, Pastoral Council and Finance Committee in past years. Joan enjoyed singing, crocheting, cooking, fellowship and her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Joan was also preceded in death by her loving husband Robert; a brother and four sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Roberta (Francis) Nedom, Deborah (Peter) Kovacs-Sturdevant; sister, Judith Dipirro; grandchildren, Dane, Adam, Jamey and Jensen.

The family will receive guests, Friday May 3, 2019 from 4 - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd, (419-473-0300), with a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Celebration will begin Saturday May 4, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Christ the King Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Christ the King Church in Joan's memory.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2019
