Joan Beverly Ward



Joan Beverly Ward…….. wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. This was how Joan defined her life. Those who knew her understood what family meant to this kind hearted woman. Joan passed away from Alzheimer's at the age of 83. Joan was a graduate of Libbey High School and resided in south Toledo her entire life. Known as the " lunch lady " at Walbridge Grade School, she made sure that no child ever went hungry on her watch. She enjoyed playing golf, traveling and taking pictures. She also enjoyed attending church services at Bethel Lutheran church, where she was a life time member.



Joan leaves behind her two children, John and Susan, to cherish her memories. She also leaves behind her two twin sisters, along with 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



MOM, you are now reunited with Dad, Terry and Julie. Doing the Lords work in person. Rest well sweetheart, we love you and will miss you dearly. M&S.





