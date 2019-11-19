Home

Joan C. Cetnar


1931 - 2019
Joan C. Cetnar Obituary
Joan C. Cetnar

Joan C. Cetnar, 88, passed from this Earth on November 16, 2019 at SKLD Medical Residence in Toledo, OH. Born in Paterson, NJ on January 15, 1931, she was the daughter of Joseph W. and Mary A. Cunningham. Joan grew up in Pattersonville, NY. She graduated from Amsterdam High School, class of 1948, and went on to earn her secretarial degree in Toronto, Canada. On October 1, 1955, she was married to her husband, Raymond P. Cetnar. Ray predeceased her in November 2006.

Joan is survived by her loving children, Thomas and Laurie Cetnar of Broadalbin, NY; Mary Jo and Gerry Morrissey of Little Falls, NY; and Daniel and Susan Cetnar of Toledo, OH. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael Morrissey, Nathan Cetnar, Meghan Morrissey, Matthew Morrissey and his wife, Kate, Timothy Morrissey and his wife, Elyse, Rachel Cetnar and Jessica Foulds and her husband, Thomas. She also leaves her beloved great-grandchildren, Charlie Venuto, Mary Morrissey and Patrick Morrissey. Joan was predeceased by her brother, Peter J. Cunningham and grandson, Patrick R. Cetnar.

Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home (419)726-1583. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 South Detroit Avenue, Toledo, OH 43609. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
