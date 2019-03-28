Joan C. Hochanadel



Joan C. Hochanadel, 76, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Spring Meadows Extended Care Center, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born in Toledo January 26, 1943 to parents Raymond J. and Esther C. (Fahle) Hochanadel, and they preceded her in death. Joan attended Good Shephard Elementary School and was a Graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was employed with the Toledo Jewelers Supply Co. where she served as a Watch Technician for more than 25 years before retiring.



Joan is survived by her sisters Mary Quinn and Ruth (William) McCoy; brothers William, Robert (Jean), and Donald (Patricia) Hochanadel; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother in law Frank C. Quinn.



Friends and family are invited to gather at the St. Joseph Catholic Sylvania, Friday, March 29th at 9 AM where the Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM. Joan will be laid to rest with her family at Resurrection Cemetery.



Those wishing to offer memorials in Joan's memory are asked to consider the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Joan's family would like to thank the staffs of both Spring Meadows Extended Care and the Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care and support during this difficult time.



Profession services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH. Online condolences



