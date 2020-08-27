Joan CalhounMrs. Joan Calhoun, 71, daughter of the late Raymond and Myrtle Bell Franklin, made her debut into this life on January 26, 1949 in Marystown, West Virginia; and peacefully departed this life on August 19, 2020 at Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. She was a proud graduate of North High School class of 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio.She was united in holy matrimony to her husband of 33 years, Orrin Calhoun, on August 22, 1987. This union was blessed with a blended family of four children.Joan was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her passion and love for helping others was evident in her work at the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority for 26 years, where she retired in December 2012.Joan was preceded in death by both parents; father-in-law, Dan Michael; brother, John Franklin; sister-in-law, Jocyln Franklin; brother-in-law, Lamont Calhoun; and sister-in-laws, Marsha White and Shelia Calhoun.Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her loving husband, Orrin Calhoun Sr.; daughters, Amber Franklin, Robin Calhoun and Yolanda "LaLa" Calhoun Bracken; son, Orrin "OJ" Calhoun Jr.; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; Sister, Phyllis Gray; Brother, Tommy (Elaine) Pennington; Step-sister, Georgianna Henderson; Mother-in-law, Arstella Calhoun-Michael; Sister-in-laws, Janine (Joseph) Calhoun Arnold and Tracy Calhoun Thomas; brother-in-law Fredrick "Cappy" (Tondalaya) Calhoun; as well as special friends, Marian Pearce and Robin Burton; and a host of family and friends.Services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at The House of Day, with the funeral taking place at 3:00 p.m., preceded by wake hour at 2:00 p.m.