Joan Caroline Wagner
1928 - 2020
Joan Caroline Wagner

11/07/1928 - 07/09/2020

Joan Caroline Wagner, age 91, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1928 to Norman E. and Hilda E. (Huebner) Bilkovsky in Toledo.

Joan retired after 19 years as a Elementary School Teacher. She loved teaching, was a Sunday school teacher, cub scout mother, loved knitting, needlework, gardening, cooking, and traveling.

Joan is survived by her sons, Lawrence (Debi) Wagner, David (Cass) Wagner, Peter (Deborah) Wagner, Dr. Bill (Susan) Wagner; brother, Jim (Shirley) Bilkovsky; grandchildren, Paul, John, Josiah, Lauren, Charles, Hanna, Ryan; 3 great-grandchildren; niece, Kim Caris; and brother-in-law, Chuck Caris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and sister, Norma Caris.

Family and Friends will be received on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, and also may be viewed via live stream on our website. Interment to follow at Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
JUL
16
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
