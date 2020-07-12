Joan Caroline Wagner
11/07/1928 - 07/09/2020
Joan Caroline Wagner, age 91, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1928 to Norman E. and Hilda E. (Huebner) Bilkovsky in Toledo.
Joan retired after 19 years as a Elementary School Teacher. She loved teaching, was a Sunday school teacher, cub scout mother, loved knitting, needlework, gardening, cooking, and traveling.
Joan is survived by her sons, Lawrence (Debi) Wagner, David (Cass) Wagner, Peter (Deborah) Wagner, Dr. Bill (Susan) Wagner; brother, Jim (Shirley) Bilkovsky; grandchildren, Paul, John, Josiah, Lauren, Charles, Hanna, Ryan; 3 great-grandchildren; niece, Kim Caris; and brother-in-law, Chuck Caris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and sister, Norma Caris.
Family and Friends will be received on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, and also may be viewed via live stream on our website. Interment to follow at Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com