Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel
3655 King Rd.
Toledo, OH
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer – West Sylvania Chape
3655 King Rd.
Toledo, OH
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Parish
2240 Castlewood Dr.
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Parish,
2240 Castlewood Dr
Toledo, OH
1940 - 2019
Joan Cherry Obituary
Joan Cherry

Joan M. Cherry, age 79, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. She was born on October 18, 1940 to Raymond and Leona (Janas) Adamski in Toledo. Joan worked as a nurse at St. Vincent's Hospital. She loved cats and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald Cherry; and her brother, Ronald Adamski. Joan is survived by her son, Michael Cherry; her aunt, Margaret Mohler; her nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Barb Muzzy.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Mass of Celebration will begin Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, 2240 Castlewood Dr., Toledo, 43613 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass in church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Paws & Whiskers cat sanctuary or a donation to the family to offset funeral expenses, in lieu of flowers.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
