Joan E. Orlowski
Joan E. Orlowski, 87, of Toledo, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1931 to Paul and Cora (Aumiller) Orlowski in Toledo. Joan worked in the Toledo area, including Tiedke's and First Federal Bank. She was a member of Przybylski American Legion Auxiliary Post 642, Tiedke's Retirement Group and the Former St. Anthony Church.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Evelyn (Paul) Cherry and Beatrice Orlowski; and brothers, Henry, Melvin, Edward and Clement Orlowski. Surviving is her sister, Mary Ann (Robert) Burzynski; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday from 2-7:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Hyacinth Church at 11:00 a.m. where friends may visit after 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be directed to a Veteran's charity or a .
Published in The Blade on Aug. 17, 2019