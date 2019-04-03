Joan G. (Amborski) Zsigrai



Joan G. (Amborski) Zsigrai, age 85, of Toledo, died April 2, 2018 at The Lakes of Sylvania. She was born May 30, 1933 in Toledo to the late Joseph and Charolette Amborski. Joan was a Woodward High School graduate, Class of 1951.



Joan retired as an executive secretary for Jeep in Toledo after 38 years of service. She loved and was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, where she sang in the funeral choir. Joan enjoyed doing crafts, was a fantastic photographer, taking pictures of all occasions, and was an excellent cook. She also loved to shelter and feed stray animals. She cherished being a "great" grandmother and enjoyed all activities concerning her grandchildren - she was their biggest cheerleader, attending every game, rain/sleet/snow or shine. A very giving woman, Joan will be lovingly remembered for her caring, compassionate nature and for her terrific sense of humor, showcasing her black mouse tatoo.



Surviving is her daughter, Cynthia (Scott) Liber; grandchildren, Zack and Sarah Liber; many nieces, nephews, special relatives and friends.



She was also preceded in death by siblings, Henrietta Buczkowski, Joseph and Raymond Amborski.



Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 and 2-8 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) where scripture services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday. Additional visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main St., Sylvania, followed by funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions are suggested to Cardinal Stritch High School, the Toledo Area Humane Society, any church or synagogue of the donor's choice.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019