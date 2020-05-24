Joan Gordon
1938 - 2020
Joan Gordon

02/15/1938 - 05/18/2020

Joan Mary (Schlagheck) Gordon was born on February 15, 1938 to Harold and Frances Schlagheck, and was called to her heavenly home on May 18, 2020.

Joan attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) School and Parish. Joan was in the 1956 class at Central Catholic High School, where she met her teenage sweetheart, James Richard (Dick) Gordon. They were married 44 years and welcomed children, James M. (Mariam), Cathleen M. (Gary McClung), Thomas J., and Mary Lynn Miller (Douglas Pietz) into their world.

Joan was a member of OLPH for over 36 years and served as secretary for the St. Vincent de Paul organization, and as a greeter at Mass. Joan belonged to the ladies' auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus on Secor Road, and took great pleasure helping Dick when he served as Grand Knight. Dick joined our Lord in 2000.

Joan was a girl scout leader, and cub scout leader, when her children were young. She was a talented seamstress, making clothes for herself and her daughters.

After spending 17 years at home raising the children, Joan worked at Sears Westgate for 25 years, where she made wonderful friendships and enjoyed working with customers. She was an avid reader, gardener, and artist, and loved traveling, especially to Traverse City, MI.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her sister, Carol French (John); children, James Gordon (Mariam), Cathleen Gordon (Gary), Thomas Gordon, and Mary Lynn (Doug); grandchildren, Barney, Gail, Andrew, Abdul, and Nabil; and her great-granddaughter Madison.

The family would like to thank the staff at Parkcliffe Community, Toledo Hospital, and Ebeid Hospice for their care.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to OLPH St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2255 Central Grave, Toledo, OH 43614.

Services were private and internment followed at Calvary Cemetery.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
