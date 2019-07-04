Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Regina Coeli Church
Joan Helen Zaciek


1927 - 2019
Joan Helen Zaciek Obituary
Joan Helen Zaciek

Joan H. Zaciek, age 92, formerly of Lake St. in Toledo, OH and also Edinborough of Temperance, MI, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Spring Meadows Care Center in Holland, OH surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 6, 1927 in Toledo, OH to Frank and Helen D. (Topolewski) Mikolajczyk. Joan was employed as a sales associate at Tiedke's Department Store, Lasalle's Department Store in downtown Toledo, and Macy's Department Store at Northtown Mall before retiring in 1988. She was a former longtime parishioner of St. Adalbert's Catholic Church and present parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church, as well as, a member of the Catholic War Vets Auxiliary Post 639 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. She was also a member of TAPS and IMA. She married Edward Zaciek on May 21, 1949 and they celebrated 67 years together before his passing on January 2, 2016. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and homemaker, she loved dancing with her husband, and spending time with her large family and many friends, as well as, her winters in Florida.

Joan is survived by her sons, Gregory (Barbara), Ronald (Terie), and Chris Zaciek; daughters, Kathleen (Michael) Bialecki, Diane (Geoffrey) Boyle, Carol (Carlin) Abbott, Barbara Jean (James) Sacco, and Sharon (Timothy) Benz; grandchildren, Todd (Jenny) Zaciek, Melanie (Butch) Vargo, Angie (Brad) Stier, Katie (Rick) Detoro, Brad (Deanna) Zaciek, Lisa Bialecki, Michael (Nicki) Boyle, Julie Boyle, Sarah (Brennan) McCarthy, Samantha (Adam) Zahn, Nicole Sacco, Darren Abbott, Valerie Zaciek, Marisa Abbott and Aaron Zaciek; great-grandchildren, Heather (James) Tagle, Madeline and Ryder Zaciek, Nicholas and Taylor Jockett, Lucas Stier, Henry Boyle and Baby Boyle (Due in Jan.), Ty Morawski, Lillian and Elliot Zaciek, Charlotte and Clara McCarthy, Liam and Aiden Zahn; great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt Verbon, Hunter, Arizona Tagle and Baby Boy, Noah Tagle (Due in Sept.); sister, Shirley Koralewski; and brother, Clarence "Junior" (Carol) Koralewski. In addition to her parents and husband Edward, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Clarence Koralewski; and brothers, Frank Jr. and Kenneth (Alice) Mikolajczyk.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 7 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral services will begin Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at Regina Coeli Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.

The family would like to especially thank Darcy Olejniczak and Geralyn Haupricht for their loving care over the last several years, also the staff at Spring Meadows and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from July 4 to July 7, 2019
