Joan K. Oswald Joan K Oswald passed away suddenly on Friday, April 17th, 2020. She was born on March 21st, 1935 to parents Mabel and Edward Huerkamp. Joan attended Fairview Park High School and with hard work, she earned the accomplishment of graduating second in her class and becoming head cheerleader. She met her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Roger Oswald. Joan attended St. Mary's College in South Bend, Indiana. Upon Roger's graduation from the University of Notre Dame, they were married on June 23rd 1956. Joan and Roger moved to Toledo, Ohio, where she started her new life as a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. Joan enjoyed her weekly bridge games, having coffee with her neighborhood friends, and playing tennis and golf. Joan and Roger enjoyed traveling, as well as socializing with friends at Highland Meadows Golf Club. She was a devout Catholic and active parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Sylvania, Ohio. Joan found fulfillment from many years of volunteer work at Lake Park and with Mobile Meals. Joan's best days were when she was cooking and surrounded by her family, celebrating holidays and birthdays. Nana and Papa also looked forward to their families visits at Butternut Lake. The family will always remember her as the Great Nana. One of her classic trademark sayings was "When I'm right, I'm right, and when I'm wrong, I'm still right." Though she has passed, the family can still hear her yelling "ROG, ROG." Joan's family celebrates that she is now reunited with Roger and that their love story continues. Joan is survived by her children Tom (Katy), Sue (Tom) Bartolett, David (Debbie), Mike (Gina). Grandchildren Nick, Christine (Brian) Barchick, Megan (Matt) Schreibfeder, Renee (Chad) Bartolett, Matt Bartolett, Tim (Ellen) Bartolett, Zac (Ashley), Ingrid, Greta, Max, Nick, Erica (Matt) Hittle, and Allison. Great grandchildren Tommy, Ellie, Charlie, Jacob, James, Sophia, Zoe, and Mia Marie. Joan is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Roger Oswald; parents, Mabel and Edward Huerkamp; and sister, Barb Reynolds. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions private services will be held at Reeb Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Online condolences to www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.