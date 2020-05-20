Joan Kay Myers
12/23/1944 - 05/18/2020
Joan Kay Myers, age 75, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born on December 23, 1944 to Harlan and Ruth McMunn in Adrian, Michigan.
Joan began her schooling at Victorsville Room Schoolhouse in Blissfield, she then graduated from Adrian High School and Prospect Hall Business School in Ft. Lauderdale. She was a secretary, spent some time modeling, a merchandiser and sales independent contractor, but her best job was being a Mom and Grandma. Joan's favorite moments were spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church, L.O.S.N.A (Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America), and Toledo Metropolitan Ladies Club.
Joan is survived by her son, Greg (Erika) Myers; daughter, Sarah (Dante) Flores; grandchildren, Kate, Allie, Chloe, Riley, and Greyson; as well as lifelong friend, Brenda Snyder. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services will be on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. at Ft. Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Zoar Lutheran Church, or the donor's choice. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.