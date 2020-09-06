1/1
Joan Krohn
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Krohn

Joan Krohn, 88 years of age, from Delaware, Ohio, died peacefully August 21, 2020, at Charter Senior Living at Oak Opening in Sylvania, Ohio. Joan moved to Sylvania in January 2019 following an acute illness at her home in Delaware. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Freda Krohn and sister, Jean Krohn.

She is survived by her sister, Carol (Patty) Covrett from Sylvania, Ohio. Joan was the oldest of 3 girls, growing up on a farm outside of Hilliard, Ohio. Joan attended Brown Township Elementary School, she graduated from Hilliard High School in 1949, and Capital University in Columbus in 1953. She received her master's degree from Syracuse University and also studied in France and Montreal, Canada. Joan was a dedicated teacher of French, English, and History at Ohio schools in Waldo, Brunswich, Johnstown and Marysville. Joan was an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church 45 W. Winter Delaware, Ohio 43015. Joan was an active member of Delaware Piecemakers Quilt guild. She worked at many quilt shows and made scores of ABC quilts. Joan was an avid reader, seamstress, and gardener. She loved arts, music, and traveling to visit friends. Joan loved living in her Delaware home on a corner lot. All four sides of her lot were full of flowers and plants. Two of her greatest joys were going to Strader's nursery and buying a new perennial or going to Delaware County library and getting a stack of books to read. She never own a TV. Thanks to all the caregivers, dining staff housekeeping, and all employed at Charter Senior Living for their loving, professional care.

Thanks to clergy and bible study groups at St. Peter's Episcopal Church for their continued spiritual support. Thanks to all neighbors and friends from Delaware especially, Tom Mills, Tom and Sue Macklin, Kathleen Mergler, Gina Breglia, Jackie Cox, and Aileen Holman. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal sometime in 2021. The committal service in the Memorial Garden will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift: St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter Delaware, Ohio 43015 or The Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 5, 2020
She was my English teacher at Marysville in the early 70's. I remember I had to give a speech in front of the class and it was to be something that meant am lot to us. My was on comparing one sibling with another sibling by teachers. It was the first time I ever had to do that and I was scared to death. Well as I was speaking she was pacing the floor in the back agreeing with what I was saying and it meant so much to me that I still tell people today how if it wasn't for her I would never be able to speak in front of anyone. Thank you Miss Krohn. You were a special lady.
April Nickels
Student
September 3, 2020
Mrs. Krohn was my English teacher 39 years ago. She was from a distant generation when teachers actually cared that her students learned to speak and write proper grammar. Unlike so many teachers today, she didn't pass kids just to pass them onto the next grade. She truly cared. We lost a good one. I'm very sorry for your loss. God bless you and your famil!
jeni smith
Student
September 3, 2020
Mrs. Krohn was my English teacher in high school 39 years ago. Listening to how people talk today and knowing what teachers let their students get away with today just to pass them, makes me appreciate the disciplinarian she was. She was from a distant generation that truly cared that her students knew how to spell and speak proper grammar. Few people have had a positive affect on my life that is lifelong. She definately did and I'm so grateful. We lost a good one. I'm so very sorry for your loss. You were blessed to have her, as were all of her students. God bless you!
jeni smith
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved