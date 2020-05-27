Wonderful person and nurse. Always loved working with her, this world lost a beautiful human being. Thanks, Joanie, for being you!!!
Joan L. Miller
02/25/1945 - 05/23/2020
On May 23, 2020, the world lost a gentle soul as Joan L. Miller, age 75, unexpectedly passed to go to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Joan was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 25, 1945 to Charles "Ben" and Lucy Jeffery. Joan graduated from Bowsher High School in 1963. Being a natural caregiver, Joan went on to become an LPN and worked at Riverside Hospital for 25 years. To further her skills, she diligently studied at Owens Technical College and earned her RN. Joan continued to work in nursing for Mercy St. Anne Hospital where she retired after a total of 44 years. Even after her retirement, she continued to share her years of medical knowledge by being the "go to" person for all her friends who needed a blood pressure check or encouragement.
Joan met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Miller, while taking care of him during a hospital stay. They married in 1968 and were able to enjoy 52 years of married life. Through the ups and downs one thing always remained strong, their love and bond to one another. Joan and Bob had two fantastic sons, Greg and Eric. Joan was a proud mom of every accomplishment her kids had as children and adults. They raised their children in Toledo and eventually moved to Monclova. Joan always provided a safe and loving environment for her family and friends.
After her retirement, Joan treasured the time she got to travel with her friends throughout the United States. Whether it was an Alaskan Cruise, a trip through the Mediterranean, or walking the beach and enjoying the sunshine in Clearwater, Florida, Joan loved new adventures.
Joan loved and served Jesus by serving his people. Joan was baptized as an infant at Bethel Lutheran Church and remained a faithful congregant for most of her adult life. When they moved to Monclova, she joined St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Joan was a person who not only studied God's word- she lived it. It never mattered what was going on in her own life, she was always caring and ready to help someone else. She volunteered in the Pastoral Care Department of Mercy St. Charles Hospital, was an usher and communion distributor at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and cooked and served meals for people in need who came to Salem Lutheran Church.
As much as Joan loved helping people, she found her greatest blessings and love in her family. Through Greg's wife Tracey, she felt like she gained a daughter. They gave Joan four wonderful granddaughters, Kennedy, Paige, Kori and Morgan. She was always a proud Grandma Jo Jo and never missed a program or activity. Joan along with her brother (Chuck), both nurses, even inspired two of their granddaughters (Kennedy and Paige) to follow in their footsteps and become nurses and caregivers. When her other son Eric married Carlie, Joan was blessed with two more grandkids, Lily and Rohan. Joan lived for all her grandchildren. They have been left with wonderful memories of a grandma who loved them more than they can imagine.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lucy Jeffery. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert; children, Greg (Tracey) Miller of Waterville, OH and Eric (Carlie) Miller of Clearwater, FL; grandchildren, Kennedy, Paige, Kori Jo, Morgan, Lily and Rohan; brother and proud veteran, Charles Jeffery; sister-in-law, Kathy Jeffery and niece, Jen Jeffery (Dana).
Joan will always be remembered for the abundance of compassion, love, kindness, and sincerity she showed everyone. She remained extremely close to her childhood friends but had the unique gift to make anyone she met feel special. Her integrity set a shining example for all of us to follow. Though we mourn her loss, the beauty she created for all of us will never be forgotten.
Visitation for Joan will be from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, Ohio. The funeral service will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 112 E. Wayne St, Maumee, OH 43537 on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11am, as well as live streamed on Walker Family Funeral Homes' Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions to be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Maumee, Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or Ronald McDonald House Charities, 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 27 to May 29, 2020.