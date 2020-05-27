Wonderful person and nurse. Always loved working with her, this world lost a beautiful human being. Thanks, Joanie, for being you!!!
(News story) Joan L. Miller, a registered nurse and a devout Christian who volunteered for church and community, died Saturday at St. Luke's Hospital. She was 75.
She died unexpectedly after having shortness of breath, said her son, Eric Miller, before adding that she tested negative for the coronavirus.
Mrs. Miller retired in 2010 from Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital, where she concluded her 44-year nursing career. She had previously been a licensed practical nurse at Riverside Hospital.
"She never lost that caretaker mentality. In retirement, she continued to give care and encouragement to those in need," her son said, adding that she inspired two of her grandchildren to follow in her footsteps and become health caregivers.
Mrs. Miller also volunteered in the pastoral care at Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital and was an usher and communion distributor at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Maumee. She also cooked at Salem Lutheran Church in North Toledo for those in need.
"She was also very devout in her faith and she practiced it. No matter what was going on in her life, she was always ready to help someone else," her son said.
Born Feb. 25, 1945 in Toledo to Lucy and Charles Jeffery, she graduated from Bowsher High School in 1963 and received her LPN training at Riverside, where she was hired in 1966 after obtaining her nursing license. She later joined the staff at St. Anne after completing the registered-nurse program at Owens Technical College.
She married Robert Miller in 1968 and they raised two sons together. He survives.
In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with friends throughout the United States.
Mrs. Miller was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and a former member of Bethel Lutheran Church.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Robert Miller; sons, Greg and Eric Miller; brother, Charles Jeffery; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The services will be streamed live on Walker Family Funeral Homes' Facebook page.
The family suggests tributes St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or Ronald McDonald House Charities.
