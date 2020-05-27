Joan L. Miller
1945 - 2020
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(News story) Joan L. Miller, a registered nurse and a devout Christian who volunteered for church and community, died Saturday at St. Luke's Hospital. She was 75.

She died unexpectedly after having shortness of breath, said her son, Eric Miller, before adding that she tested negative for the coronavirus.

Mrs. Miller retired in 2010 from Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital, where she concluded her 44-year nursing career. She had previously been a licensed practical nurse at Riverside Hospital.

"She never lost that caretaker mentality. In retirement, she continued to give care and encouragement to those in need," her son said, adding that she inspired two of her grandchildren to follow in her footsteps and become health caregivers.

Mrs. Miller also volunteered in the pastoral care at Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital and was an usher and communion distributor at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Maumee. She also cooked at Salem Lutheran Church in North Toledo for those in need.

"She was also very devout in her faith and she practiced it. No matter what was going on in her life, she was always ready to help someone else," her son said.

Born Feb. 25, 1945 in Toledo to Lucy and Charles Jeffery, she graduated from Bowsher High School in 1963 and received her LPN training at Riverside, where she was hired in 1966 after obtaining her nursing license. She later joined the staff at St. Anne after completing the registered-nurse program at Owens Technical College.

She married Robert Miller in 1968 and they raised two sons together. He survives.

In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with friends throughout the United States.

Mrs. Miller was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and a former member of Bethel Lutheran Church.

Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Robert Miller; sons, Greg and Eric Miller; brother, Charles Jeffery; and six grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The services will be streamed live on Walker Family Funeral Homes' Facebook page.

The family suggests tributes St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or Ronald McDonald House Charities.

This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com, 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade.
Published in The Blade on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
At Funeral Home
MAY
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 26, 2020
Wonderful person and nurse. Always loved working with her, this world lost a beautiful human being. Thanks, Joanie, for being you!!!
Cyndy Cunningham
May 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about this passing; she was always a friendly face at St. Pauls.
Joyce
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
I worked with Joan at Riverside hospital when we were both LPNs. She was very kind and compassionate to the patients and really helped me as a new employee. You will never find a nicer person to call a friend! I know she loved Jesus and am comforted by that and know I will see her again✝
Sally Rabbitt
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved