Joan Lynette Thornton
Joan Lynette Thornton, age 66, of Toledo, OH, passed away October 13, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born April 4, 1954, in Toledo to James and Helen (Duncan) Collier.
In addition to her parents, Joan was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald Thornton; and brothers, Donald and Lenville Collier. She is survived by her children, Jessica Thornton, Joshua Albright and Jason (Mary) Albright; granddaughters, Kylie, Lauren and Cayla Albright; sister, Fayre (Ron) Bradshaw and brother, Jerry (Sandy) Collier; along with a host of nieces, nephews and other relative and friends.
The family will receive guests Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
in Joan's memory.
