1/
Joan Lynette Thornton
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Lynette Thornton

Joan Lynette Thornton, age 66, of Toledo, OH, passed away October 13, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born April 4, 1954, in Toledo to James and Helen (Duncan) Collier.

In addition to her parents, Joan was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald Thornton; and brothers, Donald and Lenville Collier. She is survived by her children, Jessica Thornton, Joshua Albright and Jason (Mary) Albright; granddaughters, Kylie, Lauren and Cayla Albright; sister, Fayre (Ron) Bradshaw and brother, Jerry (Sandy) Collier; along with a host of nieces, nephews and other relative and friends.

The family will receive guests Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice in Joan's memory.

To leave a special message for Joan's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes Southwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved