Joan M. Dingel
Joan M. Dingel, age 88, passed away on October 29, 2019 at her home. Joan was born on March 24, 1931 in Toledo, the daughter of the late Leonard and Helen Kosmatka. After graduating from Woodward High School, she started her lifelong career as an administrative assistant within the insurance industry. Joan was a faith-filled woman, attending Christ the King Church for many years.
She cherished the time spent with her family. She was very involved in her daughter and grandchildren's lives, supporting them at their sporting events and various extracurricular activities. She will be dearly missed.
Joan is survived by her grandchildren, Nathan (Emma) Ruetz, Morgan Ovalle, Jordan Ovalle, and Lauren Ovalle; great-grandchildren, Braedan Ruetz, Preston Ruetz, Ashlynn Ruetz, Tristan Fenimore, and Adelynn Liepins. She was preceded in death by her beloved, beautiful daughter, Judith Ovalle.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will immediately follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 2, 2019