Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish- St. Stephen's Catholic Church
2018 Consaul Street
Toledo, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish- St. Stephen's Catholic Church
2018 Consaul Street
Toledo, OH
Joan M. Reichert, 86, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Joan was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 17, 1932 to Cyril and Wilma (Tillman) Strall. On August 8, 1953, she married the love of her life, Frank Reichert, who preceded her in death June 21, 1995. Joan was a member and volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister at Epiphany of the Lord Parish – St. Stephens Catholic Church and was a member of the former Holy Rosary Parish. She volunteered at the St. Charles Hospital Gift Shop for many years. Her hobbies included: flower gardening, quilting, and Hungarian embroidery.

Joan is survived by her children, Karen (Ralph) Schlegel, Greg (Karen) Reichert, Barbara Reichert, Andrew (Dana) Reichert, Mary (Michael) Clifton, and Julie Hall; 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Weber. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; son, Jeff Reichert; grandson, T.J. Hall; and brothers, Francis Strall and Thomas Strall.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 am in Epiphany of the Lord Parish- St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 2018 Consaul Street, Toledo, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 am. Interment: St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Epiphany of the Lord parish or a .

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from June 18 to June 19, 2019
