Joan M. Rumpf
Joan M. Rumpf, 93, passed away on January 18, 2020 at Otterbein of Perrysburg. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 21, 1926 to Katherine and Charles Webber. She was preceded in death by her husband Norman C. Rumpf.
She is survived by her loving children, Janet (Doug) Lilje, David (Chris) Rumpf, Jeff (Becky) Rumpf, Linda (Russ) Hassen; grandchildren, Amy (Dave) Nicholson, Joel Appleton, Jennifer Della Flora, Jacob Rumpf, Bradley Hassen, Kyle (Ashley) Hassen, Miranda Hassen; 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to visit on from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday January 26, 2020 in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday. Interment will follow at Centerville Cemetery In Swanton. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Paws and Whiskers. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 23, 2020