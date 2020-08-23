Joan "Jo" M. (Dahme) Schmidt
Joan "Jo" M. (Dahme) Schmidt, 87, formerly of Walbridge, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Glendale Assisted Living. She was born in Toledo to Gilbert and Geneva (Pieper) Dahme on October 26, 1932. She married Robert L. Schmidt on April 29, 1972, who preceded her in death on June 20, 1994. Jo worked for the former Luttenberger Heating and Air Conditioning Company for over 32 years before retiring in 1982. She was a lifetime member of the Walbridge VFW Post #9963 Ladies Auxiliary. She was also active in the local auxiliary posts of the American Legion, Eagles, and Moose.
She is survived by her nieces, Linda Fravel (Denny), Barbara (David) Miller, and Carolyn Dahme. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; special companion, Eward J. Kolanko; sister, Norma Williams; and brother, Richard Dahme.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home – Walbridge Chapel, 701 N. Main Street, Walbridge, OH (419-666-3121), until the time of departure for the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Friends are invited to follow in procession or join at Lake Township Cemetery (masks required) for a graveside service at 1 p.m. officiated by Father Anthony Coci. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Glendale Assisted Living and Elyria Caring Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Elyria Caring Hospice or to a charity of your choice
