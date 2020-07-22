1/1
Joan Mae Wuest
1932 - 2020
Joan Mae Wuest

Joan Mae Wuest, age 88, of Oregon, passed away at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center on Monday, July 20, 2020. Joan was born to Elmer Bufford and Anna Mae (Feyes) Keaton in Toledo on January 10, 1932. Joan was a 1949 graduate of Waite High School. She worked in operations for the former Sun Oil Company. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Club where she served as vice-president and a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Ann (Tom) Hunt and Amy (Rick) Roman; grandchildren, Jessica (Brian) Simpkins, Andy Simpkins, Lizzie (Bob)Johnson, and David (Bailee) Simpkins; great-grandson, Leo Johnson; siblings, Dorothy Shanteau, Ronald Keaton, Donna Quinn; sister-in-law, Marilyn Wuest and many beloved nieces and nephews . She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Joseph; daughter, Sue Wuest and husband, Howard in 2019.

Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, friend and neighbor. Her family was everything to her and everyone she knew was family. She was an enthusiastic fan of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame and her favorite golfer, Tiger Woods. Joan spent many years working with Youth For Understanding Foreign Exchange Program. She welcomed many sons and daughters from all over the world into her family and many are still an important part of her extended family. She will be remembered for her delicious cooking, baking and candies; especially her caramels, which she loved to share with everyone. We will miss her infectious laugh, her funny pranks and her sharp wit and humor.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel on Thursday, July 23rd, from 9 until 11 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ignatius.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Dearest Joan, I will miss our phone chats and the laughter we shared at anything and everything. Your kind heart always found good in things and people. It was as though no time had passed each time we talked and no subject was off limits. I loved our visits and I will miss you dearly.
I love you cousin.
BettyJane
BettyJane Parshall
Family
July 22, 2020
