Joan Margaret Moulton



Joan Margaret Moulton died peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on May 3, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born November 9, 1930 to Hugh and Helen Cleveland in Tiffin, OH. She resided most of her life in Perrysburg, OH and was married for over 60 years to Irving R. "Bud" Moulton who died on 12/11/2012.



Joan came to Toledo in 1948 to attend Riverside School of Nursing. She graduated in 1951 and proudly practiced nursing at Riverside Hospital and Penta County High School.



Joan was a loving mother to her 3 daughters Pamela Sonnet, Judy Seibenick (Kurt), Tina Wilson (Rob). She was a proud and loving grandmother to Skyler (Jacqui) Sonnet, Shelby (Jason) Sanders, Andrew (Jessica) Seibenick, Amy (Seth) Tippie, Todd (Ashley) Wilson, Abbey (Chris) Bollenbacher. Her great grandchildren include Olivia Seibenick, Avery Tippie, Annistyn Tippie, Peighton Sonnet, Sawyer Sonnet, Walker Wilson, Libby Wilson, Sullivan Bollenbacher. Her brother Tom Cleveland of Elephant Butte, NM survives. She was predeceased by her parents, brother John and sister Betty.



Joan was an exquisite seamstress and quilter and her family enjoyed receiving many beautiful handmade clothes and quilts. Each grandchild received a quilt made by Grandma Jo upon graduation from high school. Besides her family, Jo shared her sewing talents with the quilters at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Zoar Lutheran Church, Salem Dorcas Circle and The Quilt Foundry Guild.



She was a long time member of Zoar Lutheran Church, where in addition to giving thanks and praise, she developed friendships that lasted a lifetime.



She was a strong and fiercely independent woman throughout her life. And during her illness, her daughters witnessed her iron will, her wit and sense of humor. #TeamMoultonSisters are grateful for the many lessons of love and strength.



The family will be forever grateful to the staff and volunteers at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their personal care, expertise and support. Through their vigilance and compassion, Joan's final journey was filled with love and peace.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the girls would like donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551 or Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH, 419-874-3133. Online condolences may be left at



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019