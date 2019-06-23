Joan Margaret Moulton



Joan Margaret Moulton died peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on May 3, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born November 9, 1930 to Hugh and Helen Cleveland in Tiffin, OH. She resided most of her life in Perrysburg, OH and was married for over 60 years to Irving R. "Bud" Moulton who died on December 11, 2012.



Joan came to Toledo in 1948 to attend Riverside School of Nursing. She graduated in 1951 and proudly practiced nursing at Riverside Hospital and Penta County High School.



Joan was a loving mother to her 3 daughters Pamela Sonnet, Judy Seibenick (Kurt), Tina Wilson (Rob). She was a proud and loving grandmother to Skyler (Jacqui) Sonnet, Shelby (Jason) Sanders, Andrew (Jessica) Seibenick, Amy (Seth) Tippie, Todd (Ashley) Wilson, Abbey (Chris) Bollenbacher. Her great grandchildren include Olivia Seibenick, Avery Tippie, Annistyn Tippie, Peighton Sonnet, Sawyer Sonnet, Walker Wilson, Libby Wilson, Sullivan Bollenbacher. Her brother Tom Cleveland of Elephant Butte, NM survives. Her brother in laws Kenneth Moulton and Melvin Moulton survive. She was predeceased by her parents, brother John and sister Betty.



A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Zoar Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family like donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551 or Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH, 419-874-3133. Online condolences may be left at



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019