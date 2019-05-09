Joan Marie (Kalmbach) Hutton



Joan Hutton, age 93, passed away on May 7, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1926, to the late Howard and Amelia Kalmbach in Toledo, Ohio. Joan was an accomplished organist and had a love of music that she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She had a passion for roller-skating and was still skating until age 80. Joan and her husband were long-time members of the Toledo Power Squadron. She spent many years boating and fishing on Lake Erie and in the Florida Keys with her husband. Joan will be remembered as an inspiration to others and leaves her family with many fond memories.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Vicki (Mike) Jackson, Val (Vern) Waggoner and Margo (David) Levy; brother, Howard (Mary) Kalmbach; grandchildren, David, Patrick Jr., Kevin, Kristin, Jonathan, Don, Tiffany, Robert, Melissa, Michael; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Joan was preceded by her beloved husband, Donald.



The family will receive guests on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Newcomer –West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo. The Funeral Service will begin at 3:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, Joan requested donations to: Ohio Living Hospice Foundation, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43614.



Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019