Joan Marie LaForge
Joan Marie LaForge, 86, of Sylvania, Ohio passed January 16, 2020 at her residence at Sunset Village. She was born December 15, 1933 in Detroit, MI to Leo and Estelle DeDecker. Joan graduated from St. Phillip Neri Catholic High School in 1952, married her childhood sweetheart in 1954, and worked for Hudson Department Store. Joan's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed baking, traveling with her husband, and had a special love of her dogs.
Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Richard Allen; sister, Helen Treadwell; brother, Charles Goddeyne; and great-granddaughter, Emily Rose LaForge. She is survived by her seven children, Allen, Leo (Sophie), Dennis (MaryBeth), Annette (Ron) Sutton, Janette (Merle) Spoerre, Thomas (Cheryl), and Carolyn (Chris) Hammye. Joan also has 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , Ashanti Hospice, or your local Humane Society.
The family will receive guests Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 12 Noon to 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd. Toledo, Ohio 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020