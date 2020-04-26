Joan Marie Lee Joan Marie Lee, 86, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at The Lakes of Monclova. She was born in Uniontown, KY to Theopholis and Myrtle Thomas on January 27, 1934. She was very proud to be one of 12 siblings. She loved being a part of a large loving family. Mama Jo was a practical joker like her brothers and had an infectious laugh. She married Frederick "Fritz" Lee and they spent 55 years together before his passing in 2010. Joan stayed at home with her children before working for G. M. for nearly 20 years. After their retirement, they spent many wonderful years in Treasure Island, FL where they met many wonderful new friends. She was a master card player; especially Euchre. She loved playing games with the family. Joan was a longtime member of Regina Coeli Parish and the Ottawa River Yacht Club. She loved fishing and was a talented cook. She was a hardworking woman and will be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas (Donna) Lee, Linda Hollopeter, Michael (Kim) Lee, Gerald (Sherri) Lee, Frederick (Laura) Lee, Sandra (Gary) Graver; grandchildren, Timothy (Veronica) Hollopeter, Melissa (Kelby) Cassidy, Stephanie (Nicholas) Schrauder, Courtney Lee, Grace (Jorge) Taylor, Jayme Roth, Robert (Sarah) Lee, Ryan Graver, Rachel Graver, Mitchel Graver; great-grandchildren, Vincent, Theo, Lilly, Ezra, Olivia, Jaxon, Skylar, Deegan; siblings, Watt Thomas, Sally Thomas, Marylyn Ervin, Dee Bingham; many nieces, nephews; and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz; seven brothers and sisters; granddaughter, Kristen Hollopeter; and parents. Due to the current health pandemic, services for Joan will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to the charity of your choice. The family encourages you to visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com to leave an online condolence or share a memory. Many thanks to her caregivers at home and at the Lakes of Monclova.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.