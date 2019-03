Joan May Berndt



Joan May Berndt, age 87, of Toledo, passed away February 27, 2019 at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania. Joan was born August 11, 1931 in Toledo to Guy and Olive (Hentges) Shultz. She was employed with the Washington Local School for more than 30 years retiring in 2003. She enjoyed sewing and embroidery. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and going to their sporting events.



In addition to her parents, Joan was also preceded in death by her loving Husband Marlin L. Berndt of 36 years. She is survived by her sons, Mark S. (Laurie) Berndt, Richard L. (Sarah) Berndt; Grandchildren Melissa, Mark, Alicia (Ken Monday), Michael, and Matthew; and Great Grandchildren Ethan, Addl, Dylan, Camryn, Hailey, Sophia, Annie, Jacob, and Cecilia.



The family will receive guests Monday, March 4, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Mass of Celebration beginning Tuesday at 10:00 am at St. Clement Church, 3030 Tremainsville Road, with visit beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.



Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Joan's memory.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019