Joan McLoveJoan McLove, age 90, of Toledo, OH, died June 23, 2020 at Genacross Lutheran Services. She was born July 23, 1929 in Toledo to Mr. & Mrs. John (Amelia) Hornyak. She married Louis McLove and he preceded her in death on January 1, 2005. They had both attended Waite High School.Joan was one of eight children. She was the oldest daughter who helped take care of her siblings while her mother worked outside the home to support the family. Joan was fond of her time employed at the Lakeside Biscuit Company with her best friends prior to her marriage on May 7, 1949 to Louis McLove, who had served in World War II. They were both lifelong members of Holy Rosary Parish. Both were raised on the East Side of Toledo and also raised their family on the East Side. They would often take trips, and for many years had family reunions at cottages on Little Wolf Lake in Michigan.Survived by her children, Louis (Beverly Wolcott) McLove, Jean (Ernesto) Tatad and Gregory McLove; grandchildren, Tara (Mike) Inocentes and Robert (Kelly) Patterson; great-grandchildren, Timothy, Matthew, Ashleigh, Erin and Christina; great-great grandchildren, Aniyah, Ashton, Anthony Jr., Oakley and Valentino; siblings, Laura Barber, Alma Donahue, Cecile (Bob) Grandowicz and David (Cheri) Hornyak. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Frankie Hornyak, James Hornyak, and John "Sonny" Hornyak.Friends will be received on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon), The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Social distancing, capacity limits and wearing of masks will be observed at both the funeral home and church. Memorials may be directed to Helping Hands of St. Louis.