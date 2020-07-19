Joan MillerJoan was born during a snowstorm on January 14, 1929. She was the second daughter of Joseph and Mary Jakubowski. She attended Woodward High School in Toledo. During her high school years, she worked as a cashier at a grocery store, but in her free time, she loved to roller skate and was a member of a roller skating troop. She met her husband, George (Skip) through a mutual friend and they married on April 29, 1950. They moved to Rossford after they married and built their first home on Highland Drive, where they had their 2 daughters. Nine years later, they built their second home one block down on Birch Drive. Joan and Skip were married 66 years until his death in 2016. Joan attended All Saints Church where she counted money for over 25 years and worked annually at their carnival. She loved to travel and to spend time with her grandkids, Brandy, Marcus and Cameron and great grandchildren, Madison and Hailey.Joan is survived by her sister, Sharon Aubry; daughters, Lynette (Harold) Haas, Beverly (Steve) Myerholtz; grandchildren, Brandy, Marcus and Cameron and great grandchildren, Madison and Hailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George (Skip); and sister, Virginia Kulwicki.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at: