1/1
Joan (Kellermeier) Oberle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan (Kellermeier) Oberle

Joan (Kellermeier) Oberle, 82, of Toledo, OH, peacefully passed away in her daughter's home on November 24, 2020. She was able to visit all of her family members who were blessed enough to say "I Love You" one last time.

Caring, loving, and compassionate are just a few words that described Joan. She loved being the wife to her husband, mother to her children, and grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love was her greatest gift which she gave to everyone she met. You couldn't help but smile when you saw her face. Her laughter was so contagious. Joan was a proud alumni of Perrysburg High School class of '55. She was the daughter of Robert and Loretta (Hoffman) Kellermeier. Joan was raised a Perrysburg farm girl. She told great stories of her childhood adventures with her brother Robert Kellermeier Jr. and sister Norma LaPoint. In May of 1959, she married the love of her life, Robert R. Oberle. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage, residing in Toledo, until his passing in 2005. Together they had 5 children that they loved unconditionally. They were also proud of their 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Joan is survived by her sons, Allen (Rejeana) Oberle and Doug Oberle; daughters, Christine Kajfasz and Jennifer (Kevin) Lambdin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Kellermeier and Loretta Hoffman; husband, Robert Oberle; son, Kevin Oberle; and siblings, Norma LaPoint and Robert J. Kellermeier. Visitation will take place at Reeb Funeral Home 5712 Main St, Sylvania, OH 43560 on Monday November 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. This would have been her 83rd Birthday. Help us celebrate her life by sharing any stories you may have. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at St. Rose Church 215 E. Front St, Perrysburg, OH 43551 at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to give memorials are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Rose Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved