Joan (Kellermeier) OberleJoan (Kellermeier) Oberle, 82, of Toledo, OH, peacefully passed away in her daughter's home on November 24, 2020. She was able to visit all of her family members who were blessed enough to say "I Love You" one last time.Caring, loving, and compassionate are just a few words that described Joan. She loved being the wife to her husband, mother to her children, and grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love was her greatest gift which she gave to everyone she met. You couldn't help but smile when you saw her face. Her laughter was so contagious. Joan was a proud alumni of Perrysburg High School class of '55. She was the daughter of Robert and Loretta (Hoffman) Kellermeier. Joan was raised a Perrysburg farm girl. She told great stories of her childhood adventures with her brother Robert Kellermeier Jr. and sister Norma LaPoint. In May of 1959, she married the love of her life, Robert R. Oberle. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage, residing in Toledo, until his passing in 2005. Together they had 5 children that they loved unconditionally. They were also proud of their 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.Joan is survived by her sons, Allen (Rejeana) Oberle and Doug Oberle; daughters, Christine Kajfasz and Jennifer (Kevin) Lambdin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Kellermeier and Loretta Hoffman; husband, Robert Oberle; son, Kevin Oberle; and siblings, Norma LaPoint and Robert J. Kellermeier. Visitation will take place at Reeb Funeral Home 5712 Main St, Sylvania, OH 43560 on Monday November 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. This would have been her 83rd Birthday. Help us celebrate her life by sharing any stories you may have. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at St. Rose Church 215 E. Front St, Perrysburg, OH 43551 at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to give memorials are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences to