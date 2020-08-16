1/1
Joan R. Sochacki
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan R. Sochacki

Joan R. Sochacki, 87, of Toledo passed away on August 14, 2020 at Ohio Living Swan Creek where she resided the past 22 months. She was born on November 22, 1932 to Stanley and Sophie (Landowski) Czerniakowski in Toledo. Joan worked as a manager for the State of Ohio Liquor Store, retiring after 20 dedicated years. She was a member of St. Hyacinth Church and their Seniors group and she was also a member of Catholic War Veterans Logsdon-Walla Auxiliary Post 639. Joan spent a great deal of time as the role of caregiver and was always there for family members and others in need.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Alvin "Beanie", Joe and Ray Czerniakowski; and sisters, Evelyn Walsh. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 68 ½ years, Richard; sons, Robert (Susan), Ralph (Paula) and Raymond; grandchildren, Megan and Nicholas; 4 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.

Visitation with social distancing will be held on Tuesday from 4-7:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Hyacinth Church at 10:30 a.m. where visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. There will be no luncheon due to gathering restrictions. Memorial tributes may be directed to St. Hyacinth Church.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff and Hospice at Ohio Living Swan Creek for their compassionate care and support.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Hyacinth Church
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Hyacinth Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved