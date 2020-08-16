Joan R. Sochacki
Joan R. Sochacki, 87, of Toledo passed away on August 14, 2020 at Ohio Living Swan Creek where she resided the past 22 months. She was born on November 22, 1932 to Stanley and Sophie (Landowski) Czerniakowski in Toledo. Joan worked as a manager for the State of Ohio Liquor Store, retiring after 20 dedicated years. She was a member of St. Hyacinth Church and their Seniors group and she was also a member of Catholic War Veterans Logsdon-Walla Auxiliary Post 639. Joan spent a great deal of time as the role of caregiver and was always there for family members and others in need.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Alvin "Beanie", Joe and Ray Czerniakowski; and sisters, Evelyn Walsh. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 68 ½ years, Richard; sons, Robert (Susan), Ralph (Paula) and Raymond; grandchildren, Megan and Nicholas; 4 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
Visitation with social distancing will be held on Tuesday from 4-7:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Hyacinth Church at 10:30 a.m. where visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. There will be no luncheon due to gathering restrictions. Memorial tributes may be directed to St. Hyacinth Church.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff and Hospice at Ohio Living Swan Creek for their compassionate care and support.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com
.